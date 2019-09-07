× SWAT standoff ends with Taylorsville man in custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police spent hours in a standoff Saturday with a man who they say pointed a gun at someone and threatened to shoot them.

Unified Police say the man was on a motorcycle when he pointed a gun at another person sometime before 1 p.m. Police tracked his license plate number to his home address near 6100 South and 2700 West and arrived there before him. When he arrived and saw the police, he reportedly ran inside and barricaded himself in the home.

Officers communicated with him until he threw his cell phone out the window, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. Police used flash-bang rounds in the process of getting him out of the house.