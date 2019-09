Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pioneer Theatre Company is a couple of weeks away from kicking off this year's season, and they are starting things off with a bang.

"Cagney" is a musical based on the life of the great James Cagney. Fox 13's Dave Nemeth has been spending some time with the cast over the past few weeks and joins us with a preview.

Tickets for Cagney are on sale now. Opening night is Sep. 20.