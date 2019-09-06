× Wildlife officials seek help finding poachers after buck dumped in canal near Salem

UTAH COUNTY — Wildlife officials hope the public can help them catch poachers who killed a buck and dumped the carcass in a canal near Salem last month.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, an eyewitness saw the occupants of a stopped vehicle discard the carcass on August 20 around 9:30 p.m. in a canal on Woodland Hills Drive in Salem.

Investigators determined the mule deer was “killed with archery equipment at another location,” a press release states.

Anyone with information about this case or any other act of poaching is asked to contact the Utah Turn in a Poacher Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

“Utahns value wildlife, and poaching is a serious crime,” the release states. “A monetary reward may be available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing this buck. Requests for confidentiality will be honored.”