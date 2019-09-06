Wildlife officials seek help finding poachers after buck dumped in canal near Salem

Posted 7:19 am, September 6, 2019, by

This buck deer was shot with archery equipment and then dumped in Salem, Utah. Photo and caption courtesy Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

UTAH COUNTY — Wildlife officials hope the public can help them catch poachers who killed a buck and dumped the carcass in a canal near Salem last month.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, an eyewitness saw the occupants of a stopped vehicle discard the carcass on August 20 around 9:30 p.m. in a canal on Woodland Hills Drive in Salem.

Investigators determined the mule deer was “killed with archery equipment at another location,” a press release states.

Anyone with information about this case or any other act of poaching is asked to contact the Utah Turn in a Poacher Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

“Utahns value wildlife, and poaching is a serious crime,” the release states. “A monetary reward may be available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing this buck. Requests for confidentiality will be honored.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.