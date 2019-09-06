× ‘Neck Fire’ burns 10K acres northwest of Parowan

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 10,000 acre wildfire in Iron County is now five percent contained, according to Utah wildfire officials.

The “Neck Fire” was originally reported to the Color Country Interagency Dispatch Center Thursday around 5 p.m. Its cause is unknown.

A news release issued Thursday said the fire is burning grass and sagebrush. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials have dispatched smoke jumpers, four engines, a water tender and multiple heavy and single-engine air tankers to fight the fire.