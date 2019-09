Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Pacific Heritage Academy, their mission is to help young people on voyages of discovery. They say they "create learning experiences and students find their Roots & Their Wings".

They are a free public charter school, a Title One school.

On Friday, September 6, they dedicated a new mural in honor of Kumu Nephi Prime, who was a strong supporter of Pacific Heritage Academy. Some of the kids from the school joined us to sing a song and dance the haka.

You can learn more at: phlearning.org.