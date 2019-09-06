Here are the top skills to sharpen if you’re looking for a new job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is National Workforce Development Month so we invited Nycoke Tylka from the Utah Department of Workforce Services on the show to talk about the top skills to sharpen if you're looking for a new job.

She says up to 80 percent of job positions are found and filled through networking, so this skill cannot be overstated. Your network includes your friends, family, acquaintances, previous co-workers and supervisors, school contacts, church contacts and volunteer contacts.

Social media is also an important part. Tylka says utilize LinkedIn to do research on companies you'd like to work for. You can use Facebook the same way. You never know who might know of a job that's perfect for you!

Tylka says a resume matters, but you need to do it right. A good resume is easy to look at quickly and get an impression of your experience and skills. An employer will probably decide in 10 to 15 seconds if they want to learn more about an applicant. So, tailor your resume to the specific job you're applying for. That means you may have many different versions of your resume.

After you've written your resume, you'll have to put your interviewing skills to work. Don't wing it, Tylka says. Prepare and practice! She suggests to practice answering questions with the "SAR" format - Situation, Action, Repeat. Briefly state the situation, describe the action you took and explain the result.

The Department of Workforce Services can help you develop all of these skills. In fact they're currently participating in a national study to determine what kinds of training and services are the most effective at helping a person get a job. Come into their office and get some training and even help with the study!

Find your nearest employment center at: jobs.utah.gov.