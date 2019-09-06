Heber Valley Railroad adds new party cars, and grown-up events!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may know it as the "Heber Creeper," and possibly gone as a kid (or taken your kids!) on such famous rides as the Pumpkin train, or North Pole Express! Now, the Heber Valley Railroad est. 1899 is adding more for the kid - and the FAN - in you!

Heber Valley Railroad is an independent state agency but not entirely funding by the legislature. Ticket sales help to keep things running! But the railroad is doing better by the year, which is why it was able to purchase 17 new cars for your enjoyment!

We got to tour two of the new cars: A 1949 table lounge car that seats 50 and has a bar; and a 1925 Observation Car complete with a 1913 player piano. Both are perfect for special events, so feel free to rent them out for your next gathering.

The passenger experience is also getting an all-around upgrade. Most of the new cars feature air conditioning and easy-open windows, in addition to bathrooms and even outdoor areas.

As far as events open to the public - in addition to three, year-round scenic trains to view the beautiful Wasatch Back - folks can now enjoy Heber Valley RR's themed nights every Friday ranging from Broadway Showtunes to the Hobo train! Harry Potter fans will love the Wizard Train, which comes complete with a sorting hat and chocolate frogs.

If you want to experience the new side of Heber Valley Railroad, along with the classics like the Pumpkin train and North Pole Express, get your tickets at www.hebervalleyrr.org.