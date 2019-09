Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "best food truck in Utah" according to Food Network stopped by The Place today to showcase sweet and savory bread, including grilled cheese and French toast! Jake Trembath from the Lost Bread Food Truck told us the history of French toast and bread pudding, and how they've crafted the perfect bite!

Food Network reports that they've served "mayors, movie stars and members of the Utah Jazz," so you'll have good company if you decide to try it yourself!

Find more at lostbreadtruck.com.