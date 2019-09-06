Bountiful police searching for man who torched stolen car, caught himself on fire

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are looking for a man who was seen running from a car fire — one that caught his clothing on fire in the process.

A vehicle fire was reported near 200 East and Center St. just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Police discovered the car was a blue Hyundai that was stolen from a Bountiful home.

Video footage from a nearby home shows the suspect running away with his clothing on fire, and a witness said they saw a man run from the scene. Police found burned clothing that the man discarded as he fled, and they believe he likely has “substantial” burn injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bountiful City Police Department at 801-298-6000.

The video can be seen below: