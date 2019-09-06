Booming Forward: Exercise and art keep this 97-year-old going

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every now and then you come across an individual who just makes an impression on you, and you want to know more about them.

For Fox 13's Dave Nemeth, 97-year-old Bob Griswold was one of those people. He's a very busy guy who's led a very busy life. And although he's 97, he's not done, not by a long shot.

We first met Bob at Age Performance Fitness Center while shooting a story about older adults and the benefits of exercise.

Turns out, Bob is an accomplished artist. Today, he has a whole gallery of his work on display where his love of nature shines through his sketches and watercolors. Growing up in California, bob was raised a true outdoorsman and was full of early ambition.

