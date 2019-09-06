× 2 kids injured in South Jordan Parkway rollover; impairment suspected

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two children were hospitalized Friday afternoon after an SUV rolled on South Jordan Parkway near 1000 West, police say.

A 29-year-old woman was driving with an 8-year-old and 9-year-old in the vehicle when it rolled, ejecting both children, South Jordan Police said. They were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Police say the woman will likely be arrested for impaired driving. Police did not specify what the kids’ relationship to the woman was.