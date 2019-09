Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Viet Fest 2019 gets underway in Taylorsville Saturday, and the event will feature food, dance and more in a celebration of Vietnamese culture.

Budah got a preview of the festivities Thursday morning, including the Lion Dance and a cooking lesson.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 8 p.m. at 1769 West 4160 South in Taylorsville.