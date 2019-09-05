Utah State University issues alert after sexual assault reported at fraternity house
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University issued a “code blue” alert Thursday and stated a sexual assault was reported near campus.
The school’s Twitter account posted notice of the alert at 1:41 p.m, stating “an incident of sexual assault was reported near the Logan campus.”
A release on the alert page indicates the report was made Thursday but the incident occurred Saturday at a fraternity house in Logan.
“Drugs may have been used to facilitate the crime,” the release states.
The release did not contain a description of the suspect.
“If you have any information about this crime, contact USU Police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N.” the alert states.
The alert notice included this list of suggested safety instructions and resources:
“Everyone on campus has a responsibility to make our community safe. While nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone should consider:
– Know what you are drinking, keep an eye on your drink, and never accept a drink from someone you don’t know or trust.
– Don’t stand by if someone is speaking or behaving in a disrespectful or inappropriate way. Speak up or seek assistance from police or USU employees. Learn more about becoming an Upstander and request an Upstanding bystander intervention training at upstander.usu.edu.
– Make sure you understand consent and always receive it before engaging in sexual activity. Learn more at http://www.consent.usu.edu.
– Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe on campus, contact USU Police at 435-797-1939 or dial 911. USU police officers provide safety escorts across campus; please allow 20-30 minutes for an officer to arrive.
– If you’ve been sexually assaulted, there are on- and off-campus resources ready to help you. You may report the incident to the police or file a Title IX report. If you are not ready to report to police or to the university through the Title IX Coordinator, visit with a confidential advocate or counselor. Learn more about these resources at sexualassault.usu.edu.
– The health and safety of the campus community is USU’s primary concern, and the university’s Amnesty Policy excuses students who report sexual misconduct from facing discipline for a violation of the student code involving drugs and alcohol.”