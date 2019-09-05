× Utah State University issues alert after sexual assault reported at fraternity house

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University issued a “code blue” alert Thursday and stated a sexual assault was reported near campus.

The school’s Twitter account posted notice of the alert at 1:41 p.m, stating “an incident of sexual assault was reported near the Logan campus.”

A release on the alert page indicates the report was made Thursday but the incident occurred Saturday at a fraternity house in Logan.

“Drugs may have been used to facilitate the crime,” the release states.

The release did not contain a description of the suspect.

“If you have any information about this crime, contact USU Police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N.” the alert states.

The alert notice included this list of suggested safety instructions and resources: