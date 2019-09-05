Use your garden zucchini for this recipe: Harvest Time Meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zucchini season is in full swing, they're popping up everywhere!

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan joined us with a recipe to use your garden zucchini and squash in a delicious way!

Harvest Time Meatballs

Meatballs

1 pound ground turkey

1 egg

1 white onion, chopped finely

1/2 cup shredded zucchini

1/3 cup Panko bread crumbs or Kodiak Cakes

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

Harvest Time Sauce

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

1 clove garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Thyme leaves, fresh

1/2 pound mushrooms

2 medium zucchini, sliced

2 medium squash, sliced

1/3 cup parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions

For the meatballs:

Preheat oven to 400.

Mix all ingredients together.

Shape mixture by tablespoon into 1 1/2 inch balls.

Heat olive oil in skillet on medium heat until browned, about 10 minutes.

After meatballs have been browned, transfer to a glass baking dish and bake uncovered until cooked thoroughly, 15-20 minutes.

For the Harvest Time sauce:

In a skillet over medium heat melt the butter.

Add in garlic and thyme leaves. Add mushrooms, zucchini and squash and mix.

Cover and let simmer until vegetables are soft.

Add cooked meatballs to the skillet, top with parmesan cheese, and serve.

You can find more great recipes from Alex on her blog: myownmealplans.com.