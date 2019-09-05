Use Only as Directed partners with local communities to help end opioid epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah - Each year 523 Utahns die as a result of a drug overdose, and everyone who uses an opioid for pain management is potentially at risk.

To help combat the problem, Use Only as Directed has teamed up with communities throughout the state to bring awareness and offer support to those battling addiction and their loved ones.

Saturday, September 7th, Utah County is hosting its 11th annual Recovery Day celebration with the goal of increasing awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders. The event is family friendly and will feature fun activities for kids, a free BBQ, and will also provide education and resources for families and those battling addiction.

The event is from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m, at Kiwanis Park, located at 1019 E. 1100 N. in Provo.

Visit recoveryday.org for more information about this event, and others taking place throughout the state.