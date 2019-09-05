Recovery Day lets people celebrate their freedom from addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a big problem in Utah with opioid drug misuse. In 2014, an average of 24 Utah adults died each month as a result of prescription opioids. On average, 523 Utahns die each year as a result of drug overdose. Since 2002, opioids have been responsible for more drug deaths in Utah than all other drug categories, including illicit drugs.

Everyone who uses an opioid is potentially at risk. Clinical studies have shown that a person taking opioids can become dependent in just seven days.

To combat the opioid epidemic in Utah, communities are partnering with the Use Only as Directed campaign, aiming to educate the public about the risks associated with prescription pain medication misuse and abuse through community events.

One of those events is Utah County Recovery Day, an event that celebrates life, wellness and the process of recovery from all additions. It also serves as a platform for treatment centers, service agencies, and the community to unite, educate and offer support to hose living in recovery.

Recovery Day is Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. at Kiwanis Park in Provo, 1019 North 1100 East.

For more information please visit: useonlyasdirectd.org.