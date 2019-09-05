× Plane with two people aboard crashes near Henefer

HENEFER, Utah — A plane with two people aboard crashed near Henefer Thursday.

An FAA spokesperson said a Cessna 210 crashed under unknown circumstances 3 miles west of Henefer.

Citing local authorities, the FAA states two people were aboard the aircraft.

The nature and extent of the injuries, if any, were not immediately clear.

Henefer is a small town in Summit County located northwest of Echo Junction along I-84.