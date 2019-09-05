× Latter-day Saint church announces groundbreaking date for Saratoga Springs temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on its Saratoga Springs, Utah temple on October 19.

“Attendance at this ceremony is by invitation only, with the public living in the general area invited to view the proceedings live from local meetinghouses,” a news release from the Latter-day Saint church said.

The temple was first announced in April 2017 by Thomas S. Monson, the church’s president at the time. The three-story, 87,000 square foot structure will be built in the Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Rd. and north of Meadow Side Dr.