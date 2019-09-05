How Avon and the American Cancer Society are working together to end breast cancer in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is a powerful event to raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. It is a bittersweet mix of purpose - celebrating survivorship, paying meaningful tributes to loved ones lost, and uniting to fight for a world without breast cancer.

We were joined on the show today by Colt Jarvis from the American Cancer Society and Lynn Huber, an Avon representative and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Team Leader.

The event is Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K walk starts at 9 a.m.

Funds raised at this noncompetitive, family-friendly event enables the American Cancer Society to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, the American Cancer Society provides support to everyone impacted by breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society and Avon are teaming up to fight breast cancer together. As the National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Avon representatives, customers and team member are a force for good in promoting women's health.

Visit makingstridesinutah.org to sign up and help save lives.