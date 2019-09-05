× Hit-and-run driver dies minutes after SLC confrontation

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is dead after a crash in an industrial area in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

The crash occurred near 1700 S and 4700 W.

Pictures taken at the scene show a pickup truck crashed into the back of a semitrailer.

A Salt Lake City Police spokeswoman said the deceased pickup truck driver had been involved in a hit-and-run incident earlier Thursday evening.

That incident occurred near 1800 S Bangerter Hwy. A hit-and-run victim confronted the pickup truck driver, who drove away erratically and crashed into the back of the parked semitrailer, according to police.

The deceased driver’s name was not released pending notification of his family.