Conservative groups storm Utah school board to protest students asking ‘spontaneous questions’ about sex

Posted 8:23 pm, September 5, 2019, by and

SALT LAKE CITY — Several conservative, pro-family groups packed the Utah Board of Education meeting Thursday to protest a state law that says teachers can answer “spontaneous questions” from students about sex, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

One woman called that allowance “inappropriate and potentially graphic.” Another said it opened the possibility for educators to get into “grossly irresponsible” material — and stray away from discussions on abstinence. Several speakers worried about what might be taught on abortion.

