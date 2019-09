Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to Park City September 14-15, 2019.

This year's festival features 24 hot air balloons and includes Saturday and Sunday launch events taking flight from Park City's North 40 Fields located at 2530 Kearns Boulevard, and a candlestick event Saturday night set on Park City's Historic Main Street.

All Autumn Aloft events are free to spectators.

You can find more information at: autumnaloft.com.