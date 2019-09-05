A film festival that’s a little horror, sci-fi, fantasy and beyond!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fantasy, horror, sci-fi and beyond! That's what FilmQuest is all about.

FilmQuest was founded by filmmaker Jonathan Martin, who joined us to talk about this year's festival. It runs September 6-14 at Velour, in downtown Provo.

Martin says FilmQuest has been recognized as one of the top film festivals in the world, and one of the fastest growing and most exciting in the world as well, having twice been named by the prestigious MovieMaker Magazine as one of the "Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee."

Martin says in addition to seeing great movies, including some world premieres, you'll have opportunities to meet (and get no-charge autographs from) celebrities too.

Martin says don't wait to get your tickets! Hop onto www.FilmQuestFest.com to get your tickets and view the schedule.