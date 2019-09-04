Utah Task Force 1 deploys to assist with Hurricane Dorian response

@UTTF1 , the Salt Lake Urban Search & Rescue Team, has been requested by #FEMA to respond and assist in the emergency operations centered around #hurricanedorian.

The Taskforce consists of 45 members including x30 from #unifiedfire , x8 from @slcfire , and x2 @PCFireDistrict. pic.twitter.com/bqHjxXmUuv

— Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) September 4, 2019