Utah Task Force 1 deploys to assist with Hurricane Dorian response
SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency responders from Utah are deploying to assist with operations around hurricane Dorian.
Unified Fire Authority said FEMA contacted Utah Task Force 1 Tuesday afternoon and asked the Salt Lake Urban Search & Rescue Team to respond.
Dorian may make landfall in the Carolinas later this week.
The group includes 30 personnel from UFA, eight from Salt Lake City Fire and two from Park City Fire District. There are also two structural engineers, two rescue canines and one physician. UFA posted video of responders deploying.
A press release states the group anticipates a two-week deployment.