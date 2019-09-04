Utah conservation officers identify suspects in Iron Co. poaching incident

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The Iron County Attorney’s Office will review a case in which a mule deer was poached last month.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the suspects used a spotlight and archery equipment to kill the deer in the early morning of August 20. Due to the deer’s size, the poaching offense is a felony.

“If found guilty, the suspects face potential restitution, fines, jail time and loss of hunting privileges,” a Facebook post from DWR said.

Utah is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, an agreement between 47 states to honor each other’s decisions to deny licenses and permits to poachers.

Instances of poaching and other wildlife crimes can be reported at 800-662-3337 or by filling out this online form.