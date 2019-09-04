The world’s no. 1 amateur wake-surfer is from Utah! Cheer her on at the world championship in Ogden Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Centurion World Wake Surfing Championships are happening for the second year in a row in Utah. It's the 24th annual championship event and it's this weekend (Sept. 5 - 7, 2019) at Pineview Reservoir!

Gina Duffy from SheShreds.com, a sponsor of the event, stopped by to tell us about the event, where we can cheer on the pros, like Nicole Hudson (Centurion Team Rider ranked 8th in the World Professional Women's Skim Division, named 2018 Wake Surfing "Person of the Year" by sanctioning body CWSA

Beach) and the amateurs, like Eden, Utah native Bailey Dunn (ranked #1 in the World in Amateur Women's skim style division).

All weekend at Cemetery Point in Ogden Valley, UT you can watch the 140 competitors in 17 divisions for free, while enjoying the free festival on the beach! At the festival, you'll find vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more; fun for the whole family.

Find more info at wakesurfchampionships.com or www.waterprooftour.com!