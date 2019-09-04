× One hospitalized, one in custody after shooting in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A shooting victim was flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City after an altercation in Grantsville early Wednesday morning.

According to Grantsville Police, it happened around 4 a.m. at a mobile home park at 520 W Clark St.

The victim and the shooting suspect both live at the home where the shooting occurred, a news release from Grantsville PD said.

“Prior to being shot, the person who sustained a gunshot wound wielded a club and attempted to assault the homeowner. The homeowner then used a firearm to defend himself,” the news release said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the shooting victim lying in the roadway. Grantsville officers and members of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect crouched behind a shed in the back yard of the home.

Detectives learned the gun had been stolen from another location in Grantsville.

“The individual admitted to stealing the firearm the day prior. After further investigation it appears drugs may be a contributing factor,” the news release said.