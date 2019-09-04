How you can customize a gourmet cinnamon roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cinnaholic in Salt Lake City offers 20 different frosting flavors and over 20 different toppings to choose from to customize your cinnamon roll.

Starting September 23 they will be featuring new seasonal rolls: Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pecan Harvest. In addition they'll be launching their first-ever savory roll, the Pizza Roll.

And if you're a fan of cookie dough, Cinnaholic offers edible cookie dough that can be topped with different frostings and toppings a well as cookies and brownies.

And, if you're having a party, Cinnaholic caters! Just think about Cinnacakes, party trays, DIY roll bar and customizable orders for weddings and events.

Plus -- they're 100 percent vegan!

Cinnaholic is located at the 4th Street Market, 358 South, 700 East, Suite D in Salt Lake City.

You can find more at: cinnaholic.com.