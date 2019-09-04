Here’s your last chance to get your tix to this weekend’s ‘Bark at the Moon’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deann Shepherd, director of marketing and communications for the Humane Society of Utah, stopped by with Rocky Road, a neutered 3-month-old puppy (who is up for adoption)!

She told us that the Humane Society of Utah is not associated or supported by the Humane Society of America so they have to do fundraisers to keep doing the work of rescuing finding homes for pets in Utah.

There's a fundraiser coming up, but you need to get tickets fast!

The Bark at the Moon fundraiser for Utah Humane is Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 5-10 p.m. at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Purchase tickets at UtahHumane.org/bark2019 or visit UtahHumane.org for details.

Ticket includes admission for one adult and one well-behaved dog on a leash. Ticket price starts at $25 and includes the following:

● Admission to festival and walk

● Access to vendors and dog zone

● T-shirt

● One food truck ticket

● Swag Bag

Must be 18+ or accompanied by an adult Dogs younger than six months of age are not permitted.

Additional ticket packages available with more food and drink tickets, and VIP area access.

Presented by Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers, Yesco, The Gateway, and Fox 13. Food trucks from Falafel Tree, Wasatch Creamery, Garden Oveaten, and Monsieur Crepes. Draft brews from Roha Brewing Project, Uintah Brewing, and Kiitos Brewing.