Funding Your Future: Recognizing signs of fraud

As technology continues to evolve, so do potential fraudsters. There are now many avenues that can be taken when it comes to obtaining money or private information from you. David Sant from Cyprus Credit Union shares some signs that you are the target of fraud.

Non-Cash Payments

If someone asks for a specific type of payment that is out of the norm, such as gift cards, this is usually a sign of fraud. In this example, once the gift card is sent and used, there is no way of recovering those funds and you will lose out on the money.

It's also helpful to remember that government organizations, like the IRS, will never demand payment over the phone or in the form of gift cards.

Fishy Email Links

Fraudsters may fake an email which includes links that will allow them to infiltrate your computer. Before clicking on any links in emails, hover over them to make sure they are taking you where you need to go. Be sure to take note of any spelling inconsistencies such as using a `v` in the place of a `w` that could be easily missed.

It may be a good idea to get into the habit of going directly to any websites and not clicking any links unless you are 100% sure of where they came from and their authenticity.

Cashier's Check

Many people fall for cashier's check scams because they are considered to fairly safe. If possible, be with the buyer when they receive their cashier's check to ensure they don't switch out to a fake check.

Never accept a check that is for more than the asking price of whatever you are selling. This a common scam where the check will bounce, but you won't know until it's too late. They may also say they made the check for too much and ask you to give the difference. Finally, try to insist on cash payments or other wiring methods, such as Venmo.

Too Good to be True

If an offer seems too good to be true, it usually is. Do your due diligence to ensure you're not going to be in position where you're susceptible to being a victim of fraud. Trust your instincts and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your financial information. If you have any questions, you can always talk to your financial institution if you don`t feel good about a check or a situation you have come across.

