Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love Sokker Genealogy Socks are custom socks created just for you! They're focused on promoting family history.

All you need to do is upload a family photo and they'll make a sock just for you.

Amos Sharp showed off some of the socks on the show.

They also offer an American History line and even a pet line too!

You can find more or order a pair at: lovesokker.com.