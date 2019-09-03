Weber State opens brand new football center in Stewart Stadium end zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — The 27,000-square-foot Youngberg Football Center will act as the main entrance to Stewart Stadium at Weber State. It features a brand new strength and conditioning facility for all student-athletes to use, along with a 125-seat team film room.

In addition, a brand new football team locker room was added along with, an expanded equipment room and brand new football offices and group meeting rooms. WSU football Head Coach Jay Hill says this building is a way to show the student-athletes how appreciated they are at Weber along with making team training more easy, being that the weight room stretches almost the length of an end zone.

On Saturday, the Wildcats host Cal Poly in the team's home opener, and fans can also expect to see two brand new flat screens in each end zone, one being nearly 2,000 square feet.