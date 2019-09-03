Utah man creates Augmented Reality shopping experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon Cheney created Seek, an Augmented Reality technology that helps you shop more confidently for any physical item. From furniture to shoes and cars to paintings, Seek's technology lets you see what a product looks like at home, in your office or any other space before you buy. This leads to better buying decisions and a better shopping experience.

From a user standpoint, shoppers can find this technology on shopping websites (overstock.com, Walmart.com and more). When you find a product that is AR enabled, they just tap on the "View In My Room" button and the phone's camera will open. The object is then placed in the user's world environment true to size. It's very intuitive.

In addition to helping shoppers make wise decisions, Seek also helps the e-commerce industry. 30 percent of all online purchases are returned. That's a $400 billion dollar a year cost for online retailers. Seek tech helps solve that problem.

You can find more information at: seekxr.com.