The Swan Princess is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a remastered HD re-release of the first Swan Princess film. The film will premiere at a "pink carpet" event in Hollywood, California on October 24, 2019.

The Swan Princess is based in Salt Lake City. Producers Seldon O. Young and Jared Brown, and Producer Richard Rich are all Utah natives. Seldon O. Young joined us on The PLACE on Tuesday to talk about some of the things that make The Swan Princess unique.

It's the world's most successful independent animated feature film franchise. And, it was the last fully hand-drawn, hand-painted movie to be released in movie theaters.

The Swan Princess will soon join the elite club of film franchises with ten or more full-length feature films. The ninth installment was released on August 6, 2019 and the tenth installment is currently in production.

You can find more by visiting: swanprincessseries.com.