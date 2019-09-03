The genius ways Smith’s is upcycling plastic on ‘Make a Difference Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah was live at Smith's Food and Drug as they celebrated the second year anniversary of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, a partnership with Fox13, by hosting Making a Difference Day.

On Tuesday, Smith's associates will volunteer nearly 600 hours of service turning plastic grocery bags into "plarn" (plastic yarn) to create over 700 sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on.

The organization Bags to Beds was founded by Kaitlin McLean, and aims to reduce plastic waste while creating a resource for individuals experiencing homelessness. You can find more information at: bagstobeds.org.

There are also lots of deals on produce, and info about getting involved in Food Rescue efforts. Visit smithsfoodanddrug.com for details.