‘Star Wars’ character placed on Latter-day Saint church program

Posted 3:42 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, September 3, 2019

Source: Disney \ Lucasfilm

PRIOR LAKE, Minn— Members of the congregation at a Latter-day Saint church in Minnesota may have noticed a familiar, but out-of-place face on the front of their church programs on Sunday.

An image of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the “Star Wars” prequels, was used in a collage depicting images of Jesus Christ. (Scroll down to see the program.)

“I have seen a lot out there where people think this is fake or was an accident from googling Jesus pics not knowing it was Obi Wan. I was fully aware of what I was doing,” wrote Instagram user itsalwright101, who claimed credit for designing the program.

The resemblance of McGregor’s “Obi-Wan” and traditional depictions of Jesus has been noted before. In 2017, a Reddit user claimed to have replaced a picture of Christ with a picture of “Kenobi” at his parents’ house, and no one was the wiser for 3+ months.

Source: Instagram user itsalwright101

