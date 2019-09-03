September is Hispanic Heritage Month; celebrate at the Utah Latino Business Expo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September kicks off Hispanic Heritage month and we are excited to welcome back the second annual Utah Latino Business Expo!

Co-founders Krystal Guerra and Felipe Gomez are business owners in Utah, and advocates for the Latino/Latina population, which is consistently growing.

About one in every seven Utahns is Latino, an almost 15-percent increase since the 2010 census. According to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hispanic entrepreneurs opened 581,000 new businesses between 2000-2010 alone. Latina owned-business are the fastest growing segment of women-owned enterprises and the purchasing power of this demographic continues to grow exponentially.

Success of this businesses run by this part of our population is good for everyone; it brings dollars, resources and new perspectives to our economy.

Krystal and Felipe said, Utah Latino Business Expo (ULBE) is an inclusive event focused on bringing businesses, community and culture together for one unforgettable experience. This full day of FREE programming is open to all ages and ethnicities.

This year, in addition to featuring businesses, we have included bilingual educational and interactive workshops, health screenings and CPR training, a scholarship recipient and cuisine representation from all over.

They continued, We have some amazing partnerships with Latinos in Action, Suazo Business Center, Comcast Business, Embassy Suites, RSL, PL Cosmetic Arts Institute and University Federal Credit Union.

You can find out more by visiting ​UtahLatinoExpo.com​, as well as on Instagram @UtahLatinExpo and Facebook @utahlatinobusinessexpo.