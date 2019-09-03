Salt Lake City cedes patch of land to Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- It wasn’t exactly the Hatfields and McCoys, but there were some boundary issues to be resolved between Salt Lake City and one of Utah‘s newest cities: Millcreek.

In particular, a strip of land forming a peninsula of properties that’s technically part of Salt Lake City but right in the middle of Millcreek.

It’s east of Brickyard Plaza, between 1300 East and Highland Drive.

And it happens to be where Millcreek hopes to establish their city center, which will include a large green space.

But for that to happen, leaders from both cities spent the past several months hammering out the details to cede this land to Millcreek.

In exchange for the estimated tax revenue Salt Lake will lose, Millcreek will pay Salt Lake that amount in taxes—about $61,000 annually for the next 10 years.

Leaders from each city call it a win-win solution.

“This kind of cooperation will enable us to work together and to plan this area so that it’s a better place to live for both residents of Salt Lake and Millcreek,” Millcreek City Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said.

Salt Lake City Councilmember Charlie Luke said the deal helps both cities.

“Many, many meetings, sitting down, working together, and figuring out how to implement the joint vision of Millcreek City and the vision of Salt Lake City,” he said.

Another part of the negotiation was giving Millcreek control of the roundabout at 2300 East off of I-80. They will then begin construction on signage and landscaping, hoping to make that a key component of welcoming visitors to their city.