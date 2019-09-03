× Students asked to leave backpacks at home after threat prompts police presence at Wendover schools

WENDOVER, Utah — Threatening comments on social media have triggered an enhanced police presence at two schools in Tooele County near the Nevada border Tuesday.

According to the Wendover Police Department in Utah, there will be an extra police presence at Wendover High School and Anna Smith Elementary School after threatening comments were made on “a social media source.”

Both schools are located in Wendover, Utah.

“Wendover students are asked not to bring backpacks to school Tuesday or Wednesday,” the post continues. “The campus at both schools will be closed to non students.”

Marie Denson, Tooele County School District, said they received a tip about the threatening comment via the SafeUT app and that the post in question was made by someone on the Nevada side of the border in West Wendover. Officials in Nevada received a tip from a similar app.

The post was made on Snapchat but specific details about the nature of the post were not available. Police are working to determine the origin of the post.