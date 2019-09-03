Peach Fluff ‘n’ Stuff recipe from this year’s Peach Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brigham City Peach Days Peach Queen Amelia Kohl stopped by a recipe your family will love.

Peach Fluff 'n' Stuff

3 Cups Cold Water

1 Package (3 ounces) Cook-and-Serve Tapioca Pudding

1 Package (3 ounces) Cook and Serve Vanilla Pudding

1 Package (3 ounces) Peach Jello

1 Carton (8 ounces) Cool Whip

1 Cup Diced Peaches

Add the cold water to a medium saucepan. Stir in tapioca pudding, vanilla pudding, and Jell-O and stir until smooth. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly until mixture begins to thicken. Remove the pan from the stove and allow the mixture to cool. Fold in the Cool Whip and Peaches. Chill until set.

Recipe by Lori Nawyn

Peach Days are Friday and Saturday, September 6th and 7th in Brigham City. Peach Days is more than 100 years old this year and 50,000 people are expected to attend. In addition to peaches, there will be a car show with more than 900 cars, and it's FREE. There will be 200 vendor booths including 30 food vendors. GENTRI is performing on Saturday night at 7:30, it's a free concert on the Main Street stage. Earlier on Saturday there will be a parade at 10am followed by a Harley and custom bike show.

You'll also find peach dishes including: Peach Fritters, Dutch oven peach cobbler, Fresh Peaches, Peaches and Cream, Peach Doughnuts, Peaches and Cream filled Churros, Fresh Peach Pies, Peach Ice Cream, and Peach Smoothies.

You can find more information at: boxelderchamber.com.