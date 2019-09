TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Troopers are responding to a crash that killed one person in Tooele County Tuesday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrols states one person was killed in the crash involving a semi and a passenger car on I-80 near mile post 84.

The agency first tweeted about the crash shortly beforeĀ 9 a.m.

No further details about the crash have been released.

