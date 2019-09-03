× Man arrested after ex-girlfriend said he kidnapped her, threatened to kill her if she ran away

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested and faces a charge of kidnapping after his ex-girlfriend told police he kidnapped her in Utah County and held her captive in the Kearns area.

A statement of probable cause indicates police began investigating August 29 when a relative of the victim requested a welfare check.

A Unified Police officer responded to the Kearns area and spoke with a woman who said Oscar Martinez-Perez, her ex-boyfriend, forced her into a vehicle in Utah County and brought her to his residence.

She said the man used a handgun to threaten her, telling her he would kill her if she left his apartment in Kearns.

Police also said she recounted past incidents of domestic abuse while with the man in Utah County.

The woman said she was kidnapped on the 25th and managed to escape and seek help the 29th.

Police made contact with Martinez-Perez the next day. An arresting officer said when officers came to the man’s basement apartment he tried to escape out of a window before ultimately being taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into jail and faces one charge of aggravated kidnapping.