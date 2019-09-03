Excited for Fall? Here’s an easy craft to get your decor started!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I bet if you're reading this, you've already had something pumpkin-flavored and are packing your closet full of sweaters and boots! Well that's okay; sewing blogger Monica Alters of SookEe Designs is showing us how to get Fall going with handmade, simple decor!

"We are using inexpensive items to create beautiful projects!" Monica says. "And we're also creating re-useable items so you can use them for multiple holidays."

She also showed us how to make an easy countdown piece for holidays, birthdays or even first day of school we can use anytime of the year.

You can find more details on Instagram @SookEeDesigns, on Facebook: @SookEe Designs , or at www.sookeedesigns.com.