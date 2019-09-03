500-acre fire near Lake Point threatens communication structure

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire near Lake Point in Tooele County has grown rapidly Tuesday. At the latest report, officials estimate it at 500 acres or more. The fire was discovered at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Great Basin Fire Activity website.

The blaze that officials are calling the “Green Ravine Fire” has a minimal threat to homes, according to Utah Fire Info, but it is threatening important communication towers on Farnworth Peak.

Officials say the fire is growing aggressively uphill. Ground crews, helicopters and large air tankers are working to contain it.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.