Cow killed after mechanical failure leads to trailer rollover in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A cow was killed after a truck suffered a mechanical failure that led to a rollover in Weber County Monday.

Lt. Courtney Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m on 2100 West and 12th Street.

A driver was going eastbound on 12th street in a truck hauling a trailer, which was carrying about a dozen cows.

The trailer rolled due to some kind of mechanical problem, and one cow was killed.

There were no reports of injury to humans.