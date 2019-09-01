Two teens in custody after evading police in car and on foot

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Two teenagers boys are in custody after stealing a car from a youth treatment center and evading police in Cache County.

On August 31st at approximately 1:15 p.m., a vehicle was taken from a youth treatment center, according to a press release from Utah Highway Patrol. The car attempted to evade a trooper on a motorcycle but the trooper did not pursue and instead relayed information to Box Elder officers.

When the car was spotted traveling southbound on Interstate 15, a trooper tried to push them into the guardrail in an attempt to stop them. Instead, the car swerved to the right of the guardrail and drove down a dirt embankment where they crashed. The teens exited the the car and fled on foot through “fields and a marshy area” toward Ellwood, according the press release.

Containment was set up with multiple agencies in the area. According to the press release a K-9 unit was deployed and the 17-year-old driver was taken into custody. The search for the 15-year-old passenger continued for awhile longer before he was also taken into custody.

