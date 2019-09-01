× Three teens arrested after high speed police chase

SANDY, Utah — Three teenagers have been arrested after leading police on an early morning high speed chase that started in Sandy.

At around 2:30 a.m. Sandy police began chasing a white Dodge Durango after reports of shots fired on Candle Light Lane, Sgt. Jason Neilsen said. Sandy police say they lost the car after it got on Interstate 15 at 9000 South.

Unified Police then picked up the chase at 5300 South on I-15 and arrested two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old. Officers say multiple guns were found in the car.

The identity of the 19-year-old has not been released.

No victim was reported from the original shots fired call. Police are now investigating if any cars or homes were damaged.

