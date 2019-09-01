California Highway Patrol shares video of alleged drunk driver falling out of moving truck before crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California Highway Patrol shared surveillance video of a suspected drunken driver falling out of a delivery truck before it crashed into a sign.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, when the driver turned from Marconi Avenue onto Howe Avenue.

Investigators said because the driver was intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt, he fell out of the truck as it made the turn.

The truck then crashed into a sign.

Surveillance video shows the driver standing up after a moment as a witness runs toward the Aramark truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries and later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.