Artists of all sorts chalk up the sidewalk in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A bunch of new art is on display in West Jordan, but only until the chalk fades away.

Local artists decorated the area outside the library's event center for the third annual "Chalk the Walk" event.

Six-foot by six-foot squares were sectioned off for each participant, with spaces for all abilities — from experienced artists to those who have never picked up a piece of chalk before.

"It's just a great way to send summer out and celebrate creativity," said Tavin Stucki with the Salt Lake County Library. "We've got a lot of great artists here in the community, and we just wanted to give people a great excuse to come and celebrate and have a good time."

The Salt Lake County Library says it hopes the event will help inspire kids and adults to use their creativity and help them feel welcome at the library.