3 Questions with Bob Evans: Overstock’s Jonathan Johnson on CEO resignation

After former Overstock chief executive officer Patrick Byrne resigned, Jonathan Johnson took the reins. He sat down with Bob Evans this week, who asked him three questions:
- Why was Patrick Byrne involved with the FBI investigation of the Clintons and Russian collusion?
- What effect has Patrick's departure had on Overstock?
- Will cryptocurrency ever be used in commerce more than the U.S. dollar?
The full interview can be found below:
"3 Questions with Bob Evans" is now available to podcast listeners! iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | RSS